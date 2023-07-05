No better place to invest than India: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said there is no better place to invest than India and it is emerging as a world-leading hub for tech manufacturing and innovation.

Modi shared a media report on Twitter which said Hewlett Packard Enterprise has partnered with original design equipment maker VVDN to manufacture high-volume servers in India under the revised production linked incentive or PLI scheme.

Tagging the report, Modi said, “There’s no better place to invest than India!”

“Powered by our youngsters, India is emerging as world-leading hub for tech manufacturing and innovation,” he said.