No big Diwali bash at Jeetendra’s home owing to dear friend Rishi Kapoor’s demise

News Desk 1Published: 10th November 2020 8:16 pm IST

Mumbai, Nov 10 : Actor-producer Tusshar Kapoor says there will be no Diwali bash at his place this year. The reason is his father, yesteryears star Jeetendra, was a close friend of actor Rishi Kapoor, who passed away earlier this year.

“Unlike every year, there will be no big Diwali bash at our residence because of the sad demise of our very dear family friend, Rishi Kapoor ji, and of course the pandemic,” said Tusshar.

Rather, for the Kapoors the festival of lights is all about spending time with family this year.

“It’s festivities and celebrations with just the family. I have been pretty occupied with our film ‘Laxmii’ which was released yesterday. Also my son is on vacation, so I am spending a lot of time of with him,” said Tusshar.

“This Diwali is indeed a happy Diwali but with a difference, where minimalism will take precedence. However, the fervour will be kept alive as we will spend it at home with our family,” he added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

