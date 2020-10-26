No blanket order for attending mediation: Delhi HC to Unitech MD

New Delhi, Oct 26 : The Delhi High Court has declined to pass any blanket order on the petition filed by Unitech Managing Director Sanjay Chandra seeking direction to the Tihar Jail authorities to produce him physically before the mediation centre in order to resolve ongoing disputes.

Chandra is lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a criminal case lodged in 2015 by 158 home buyers of Unitech projects.

A single judge bench of Justice Vibhu Bakhru, in its recent ruling, refused the request, saying that “no such blanket order” could be given but granted liberty to Chandra to apply to the trial court concerned, specifying the particulars of the matters and the dates on which he requires to attend the mediation proceedings.

Chandra had sought permission to be produced physically before the mediation centre at Patiala House Courts Complex here.

Advocate Vishal Gosain, representing Chandra, had submitted that he was endeavouring to settle his disputes with various persons and mediation proceedings in this regard are underway.

He said the mediation proceedings were suspended for a brief period of time on account of the outbreak of Covid-19 but have since resumed.

Source: IANS

