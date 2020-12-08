No breakthrough in farmers leaders talk with Amit Shah

News Desk 1Published: 9th December 2020 1:04 am IST
No breakthrough in farmers leaders talk with Amit Shah

New Delhi, Dec 8 : The meeting between a delegation of farmers’ leaders and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday failed to arrive at a solution, with the government refusing to repeal the three farm laws, according to a participant.

All India Kisan Sabha leader Hannan Mollah said that the government only offered to carry out certain amendments, and in light of this, the farmers would decide on whether to participate in the next round of talks scheduled on Wednesday.

A meeting of the farmers’ union leaders would be held on the Singhu border at 12 noon on Wednesday to decide the way ahead.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Show magnanimity on farm laws, Badal tells Modi
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 9th December 2020 1:04 am IST
Back to top button