No breakthrough in farmers leaders talk with Amit Shah

New Delhi, Dec 8 : The meeting between a delegation of farmers’ leaders and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday failed to arrive at a solution, with the government refusing to repeal the three farm laws, according to a participant.

All India Kisan Sabha leader Hannan Mollah said that the government only offered to carry out certain amendments, and in light of this, the farmers would decide on whether to participate in the next round of talks scheduled on Wednesday.

A meeting of the farmers’ union leaders would be held on the Singhu border at 12 noon on Wednesday to decide the way ahead.

Source: IANS

