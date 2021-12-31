No buildings on encroached Osmania University land: Telangana HC

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court instructed the state government and Revenue department to disallow buildings on nine plots within Osmania University (OU) sold by Tulsi Cooperative House Building Society. The court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Osmania research scholar Poladi Ramana Rao on Thursday.

The petitioner pointed out the deferral and inaction on the part of authorities in protecting the Osmania University land during the lockdown. After the intervention of the High Court, OU authorities filed a police complaint and an investigation was done by Amberpet police. After this, a conclusion was arrived at that the OU land has been encroached upon. About 3,300 sq yds of prime land in OU has allegedly been transformed into plots and sold by the Tulsi Cooperative Housing Society.