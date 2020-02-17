No CAA, NPR or detention camps in state, reiterates Kerala CM

A+ A-

Kochi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reiterated that Kerala will not implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state, nor will it permit the National Population Register (NPR) enumeration. He added that the state will also not build detention centres.

NDTV quoted Vijayan as saying “State government will neither implement CAA, nor it will permit NPR enumeration. Detention centres will not be built. The state is ready to collect information as part of the census but wouldn’t take part in data collection in the second phase for NPR”.

Calling it an attempt to undermine the country’s secularism and constitution by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, Kerala CM said the central government is implementing the RSS policy which believes in communal segregation of the country through CAA, citizens’ list and NPR.

Referring to the second RSS chief MS Golwalkar, Mr Vijayan said “The RSS is following the British imperialism policy that created communal segregation in the country. The Vedas and Upanishads do not justify their position as they don’t have their Indian culture. The Modi government is implementing the RSS policy. Everyone rejected Hitler’s policy, but Golwalkar’s leadership accepted Hitler and Nazism.”