No cabinet reshuffle on cards, says Goa CM

Panaji, Dec 2 : Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, as well as state Bharatiya Janata Party unit chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade, on Wednesday reprimanded a minister for fuelling speculation about an impending cabinet reshuffle.

Sawant also categorically rejected reports which suggested that a cabinet reshuffle was likely soon.

“Ministers do not decide on reshuffles. The party decides,” Sawant told reporters, adding that no such decision had been made.

On Tuesday, Ports Minister Michael Lobo had said that a cabinet reshuffle was on cards and that the BJP was keen on dropping non-performing ministers from the cabinet, especially with the upcoming assembly polls scheduled for early 2022.

“Non performing ministers will have to make way for new faces in the cabinet,” Lobo had said.

Tanavade, however, reprimanded Lobo for speaking out of turn.

“Ministers should not comment on such issues. It is wrong,” he said.

Source: IANS

