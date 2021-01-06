No case of bird flu in Telangana but alert sounded

Hyderabad, Jan 6 : No cases of bird flu have been found in Telangana but the state is on alert and taking all precautions, state Animal Husbandry Minister T. Srinivas Yadav said on Wednesday.

Following the death of birds due to avian influenza or bird flu in some states, the Centre has alerted all the states to monitor their health in forest areas and near water bodies.

Yadav, who chaired a meeting with top officials to review the preventive measures to be taken, said no case of bird flu has been found in the state so far. “Though we found no cases of bird flu in the state, all the officials have been kept on alert,” he said.

Yadav assured that the state government is taking all preventive measures to avoid the spread of the flu and urged people not to panic.

The minister said that all the staff of the animal husbandry department have been kept on alert while the poultry industry has also been cautioned to monitor the situation and check the possible spread of bird flu.

The department has formed teams to constantly monitor the situation and also conduct awareness programmes among the poultry farmers. The officials have been directed to conduct bird flu tests across the state.

This has been done after bird flu cases were found in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala and Karnataka.

Yadav said bird flu may spread from the Flamingo Festival in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh as migratory birds from 56 countries descend there.

Pointing out that Telangana stands third in terms of poultry industry operations, Yadav said that poultry farmers are also taking precautionary measures.

The Telangana State Veterinary Biological and Research Institute (TSVBRI) is monitoring the situation and collecting the details.

The minister said that some reports in media and social media have created panic among the people. Keeping this in view, the animal husbandry department with the cooperation of the poultry industry is using the latest technologies as part of the precautionary measures.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.