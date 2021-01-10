No case of crime against SCs, STs in Assam in 2020: Athawale

Guwahati, Jan 10 : Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Sunday said that no atrocity against SCs and STs in Assam was reported in 2020 as he lauded the state government’s efforts for welfare of the SCs, STs, disabled and the elderly.

The Minister also said that under the ministry’s scholarship scheme, Rs 59,000 crore has been earmarked for a span of five years and 60 per cent of the amount would be borne by the Centre and the remaining 40 per cent by the Assam government.

“Every year there would be an increase of 5 per cent of the Centre’s share till the share reaches 80 per cent,” he told the media.

Athawale said that he has been informed that 7 per cent of Assam’s population (3.11 crore) belong to the Scheduled Castes while tribals constitute 15 per cent. He also said that his ministry is committed to providing scholarship to all eligible students on time.

About the schemes for the ‘divyangs’ (otherwise abled), he said that his ministry is working for providing them opportunities and facilities so as to create an atmosphere which would ensure equal opportunities for all.

He said that 1,62,000 divyangs have been receiving the monthly pension of Rs 1,000 in Assam. He also informed that his ministry, in its commitment for their welfare, has increased the reservation in Central government, state government and semi-government services for them.

Athawale also appreciated the Assam government for the successful implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and Jan Dhan Yojana in the state.

