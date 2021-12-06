No case of Omicron variant reported in Telangana so far: State health department

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Neha  |   Updated: 6th December 2021 10:07 pm IST
Mysteries of omicron variant could take weeks to untangle
Representative Image

Hyderabad: No case of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been reported in Telangana, informed the state health department on Monday.

The state health department said, “No Omicron variant in Telangana as of now. All the 13 Covid positive samples of International travellers which were sent for Genomic sequencing have tested negative.”

Several cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been detected in the country with Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Delhi reporting new cases. On Monday two more Omicron cases were detected in Mumbai taking the tally of India to 23.

MS Education Academy

The first two cases of the Omicron variant were reported in the country in Karnataka, followed by one in Gujarat’s Jamnagar and then another in Maharashtra’s Dombivili.

The new variant of COVID-19 was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 25. As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year.

On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as ‘Omicron’. The WHO has classified Omicron as a ‘variant of concern’.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button