No cash rewards announced for Nikhat Zareen yet, people wonder, why?

Hyderabad: Nikhat Zareen won the gold at the Women’s Boxing World Championships in Turkey on Thursday. Greetings poured in for the new champion from Nizamabad district, in Telangana.

The President and the Prime Minister of India have also congratulated Zareen for her splendid achievement. The Sports Authority of India in a tweet congratulated her for winning the gold. It appreciated her for becoming the new champion.

The Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao, the state minister KTR and others have also congratulated Nikhat Zareen.

But unlike in the past, till now no cash rewards were announced for her. The people were expecting that like in the case of PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, and Sania Mirza where the state Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced cash rewards and lands. But no such cash awards or land were announced yet for the New World Boxing champion from Telangana.

The Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had announced Rs.25 lakh cash award to Malavath Purna and Anand Kumar Sadhanapalli who summited world’s Highest Peak Mt. Everest. Their coach B Shekhar Babu who trained both these mountaineers was also awarded Rs.25 cash award.

Both the mountaineering feat holders through a resolution in the Assembly were given 5 acre agricultural land with free borewell, electricity connection and a full one year agriculture investment.

Poorna, 13 years, who hails from Nizamabad at the age of 13 became the youngest mountaineer who ascended the summit.

Incidentally, Nikat Zareen too is from Nizamabad but no cash reward or land was announced for her yet.

Another sports girl from city shooter Isha Singh was given prizes and cash rewards. In addition to cash award, prizes and land Isha was also given Bal Shiksha Puraskar and Akash award from the President of India with a citation.

But in the case of Nikhat Zareen, the people of the country wonder why no such cash awards were announced for her till now.