No change in Petrol, diesel prices

News Desk 1Published: 26th October 2020 1:05 pm IST
New Delhi, Oct 26 : Oil marketing companies continued to hold the pause button on retail fuel prices on Monday due to subdued global crude prices.

The Brent crude is currently just above the $40 per barrel mark.

Petrol prices have been unchanged for over a month now while diesel prices were same for the 24th straight day across the metros.

In the national capital, petrol was sold for Rs 81.06 per litre.

In Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, it was priced at Rs 87.74, Rs 84.14 and Rs 82.59 per litre, respectively.

The price of diesel in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata was at Rs 70.46, Rs 76.86, Rs 75.95 and Rs 73.99 per litre.

