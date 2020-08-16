No change in Pranab’s condition, remains on ventilator

By News Desk 1 Published: 16th August 2020 1:31 pm IST
New Delhi, Aug 16 : Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s medical condition remains unchanged and his vital parameters are stable, the Army Research and Referral Hospital here said in a statement.

“There is no change in the condition of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. His vital and clinical parameters are stable and he continues to be on ventilator support. The health condition of the former President, who also has multiple old comorbidities, is being closely monitored by a team of specialists,” the statement read.

The former President, 84, underwent life-saving emergency surgery for a brain clot on Monday and his health worsened later.

As per the hospital, the former President, who was found Covid positive too, was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition. It was found that he had a large brain clot, for which he underwent the emergency procedure.

On August 10, Mukherjee had tweeted: “On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. I request the people, who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self-isolate and get tested for Covid-19.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

