No Class X, XII exams of Maha board before May 2021: Minister

Nihad AmaniPublished: 6th November 2020 3:28 pm IST

Mumbai: Maharashtra School Education

Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Friday said the examinations of Class X and XII conducted by the state board will not be held before May 2021 due to the prevailing coronavirus situation.

She told this to reporters here.

“The current situation of coronavirus is likely to last for a longer period. We have discussed the issue of completion of syllabus and holding of exams,” she said.

“The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will not be able to conduct the exams of Class X and XII before May,” Gaikwad said.

“I have also discussed the issue of how much curriculum can be omitted so that teachers can complete the remaining part. We will have to cut at least 25 percent of the curriculum,” she added.

Source: PTI

