No community transmission of COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Minister

Mumbai: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday ruled out community transmission of COVID-19 in the state.

He said this while talking to reporters here.

“I think there is no community spread of coronavirus in Maharashtra. The state government has been able to trace almost every COVID-19 patient and his or her source of infection. Hence, in my opinion, there is no community spread in the state,” he said.

“The data shows that most of the coronavirus positive patients are those who were earlier placed under institutional quarantine, home quarantine or had some contact history.

Therefore, there has been no community spread in Maharashtra so far,” he said.

The number of coronavirus positive patients in the state was 1,80,298 till Wednesday night, while the death toll due to the infection till then was 8,053.

Source: PTI