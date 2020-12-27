‘No Corona, Corona No’: ‘Go Corona’ Athawale coins new slogan for the new strain

By Minhaj Adnan|   Published: 27th December 2020 7:35 pm IST

New Delhi: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale catchy slogan “go corona go” that grabbed attention earlier this year. He has now come up with another slogan to fight the new COVID strain- “No corona, corona no”. He said that earlier his slogan was effective and corona is going” by referring to the country’s dipping caseload.

“Earlier I gave the slogan ‘Go Corona, Corona Go’ and now corona is going. For the new coronavirus strain, I give the slogan of ‘No Corona, Corona No,” the Republican Party of India (RPI) chief was quoted as saying by ANI.

