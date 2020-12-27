‘No Corona, Corona No’: ‘Go Corona’ Athawale coins new slogan for the new strain

New Delhi: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale catchy slogan “go corona go” that grabbed attention earlier this year. He has now come up with another slogan to fight the new COVID strain- “No corona, corona no”. He said that earlier his slogan was effective and corona is going” by referring to the country’s dipping caseload.

