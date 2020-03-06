No coronavirus case in J&K

A+ A-

Srinagar: There were no confirmed coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir, a health official said on Friday, but advised the public to remain cautious.

Shafqat Khan, Nodal Officer, coronavirus control Jammu and Kashmir, told IANS that 230 samples were collected from across the Union Territory, of which 27 were sent for testing to Delhi.

But all the 230 sample were found to be negative, Khan said.

“Jammu and Kashmir is coronavirus free, there is nothing to panic, however people are advised to remain cautious,” Khan told IANS.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has appointed various officers to ramp up efforts for prevention and control of the fast-spreading virus, which has so far infected 31 people in the country as of Friday.

The officers will ensure the creation of adequate quarantine, isolation and other requisite facilities besides undertaking adequate measures for surveillance of home quarantined persons.

Meanwhile the Kashmir Health Department were on alert to deal with any possible case in the valley.

Trained staff has been mobilised and an isolation ward has been established at Maternity Centre and General OPD at Sanatnagar, Srinagar.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has also deputed medical staff to screen foreigners at the Srinagar airport.

In a tweet, DC Srinagar Shahid Choudhary said: “#CoronavirusOutbreak is Global Health Emergency. Awareness is equally important as Preparedness. People landing at Srinagar airport pl ensure 100% self-declaration for your own safety and everyone else. Pl cooperate with Health teams.

“Health Deptt Sgr with active help of @CISFHQrs and @AAI_Official established 5 help desks at Srinagar aiport… For all those travelling to Srinagar. Pl report.”