No coronavirus case at Niloufer hospital currently

Hyderabad: The Superintendent of Niloufer hospital in Hyderabad, has clarified that the hospital staff has been asked to stay in quarantine as part of a routine procedure and that currently there is no coronavirus case in the hospital.

“There are no coronavirus cases at the Niloufer hospital currently and the staff has been quarantined as per protocol,” said the hospital Superintendent on Sunday.

“Every member of the hospital staff is put under quarantine for 5 days after having worked for a period of 10-days. This is a routine order which is being followed here,” he added.

He also said that everyone at the hospital works wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), including masks at all times.

Source: ANI

