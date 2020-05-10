No COVID-19 case in 10 States, UTs in last 24 hrs: Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said that on new cases of COVID-19 has been reported from 10 states or Union Territories in the past 24 hours.

After Inspecting Arrangements at a COVID-19 care centre in the national capital in Mandoli area, he said:” No case of coronavirus has reported from 10 states/ Its in the last 24 hours. The Central government has sent 72 lakh N95 masks and 36 lakh personal protective equipment kits to the states so far.”

The Union Health Minister said that four States/ Union territories never reported any case of COVID-19.

As per Dr Vardhan, there are 4,362 COVID-19 care centres across the country where 3,46,856 patients with mild and critical symptoms patients can be kept.

India has 62,939 COVID-19 positive cases so far, of which 19,358 have been cured and discharged, and 2,109 have succumbed to the infection, according to the Union Health Ministry’s latest bulletin.

Source: ANI

