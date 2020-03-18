No COVID-19 case in Goa: Health Minister

Panaji: Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Wednesday said that there was no COVID-19 case in the state and people should not panic.

“It is wrong news. There is absolutely no reason to panic. The final report hasn’t yet come, we’re waiting. All future information will be given only by Dr Utkarsh (state epidemiologist) as per protocol,” he said.

The reaction of the minister came after an alleged hoax call to the health department which claimed that one person had tested positive for COVID-19.

“The call turned out to be a hoax,” the minister said.

“We are trying to trace the number from which the hoax call was made,” he added.

Source: ANI

