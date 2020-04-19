No COVID-19 negative report, no treatment: Hospital to Muslims

Meerut: A hospital in Uttar Pradesh refuses to treat Muslim patients who don’t have COVID-19 negative reports.

As per the Wire report, the hospital, Valentis Cancer Hospital located at Meerut has published an advertisement in a newspaper making it clear that it is not going to accept Muslims unless both patient and caretaker have COVID-19 negative reports.

Reason behind condition

Giving the reason behind the condition, the hospital mentioned that the decision was taken for the security of hospital staff as Muslims are not following guidelines such as wearing masks, etc.

उपरोक्त प्रकरण के सम्बन्ध में थाना प्रभारी इन्चौली को आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया । — MEERUT POLICE (@meerutpolice) April 18, 2020

After the advertisement went viral on social media, the police decided to take necessary action.

It may be mentioned that the policy adopted by the hospital is against the National Human Rights Commission’s charter of patient rights.

Violation of charter

Point 8 of the charter says, “Every patient has the right to receive treatment without any discrimination based on his or her illnesses or conditions, including HIV status or other health condition, religion, caste, ethnicity, gender, age, sexual orientation, linguistic or geographical /social origins. The hospital management has a duty to ensure that no form of discriminatory behaviour or treatment takes place with any person under the hospital’s care. The hospital management must regularly orient and instruct all its doctors and staff regarding the same”.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.