No Covid clusters in Kerala, says Health Minister

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Thursday that while utmost caution has to be exercised in the wake of rising Covid cases in the state, the saving grace is there aren’t any Covid clusters in Kerala at present.

George told the media that at the moment, what is required is exercising caution, adding that all the arrangements are in place with regard to facilities required in case the need arises.

“There are no Covid clusters in Kerala, but increasing number of cases is being reported. Facilities are being assessed and wherever required, they will be augmented,” George said.

Also Read UP: Lucknow reports highest Covid spike with 18 cases in a day

Ever since a spike in the number of Covid cases was reported, especially in Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam districts, George has been pressing for the use of masks in public places.

At present, Kerala has over 1,100 active Covid cases, with an average daily new case tally of more than 100.