No Covid-related death, 113 recover in J&K in 24 hours

Jammu, Jan 20 : A total of 113 patients recovered while 109 new coronavirus cases came to light in J&K on Wednesday while no Covid-related death was reported from anywhere during the last 24 hours.

An official bulletin said that of the new cases, 45 were from the Jammu division and 64 from the Kashmir division.

So far, 123,647 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 120,625 have recovered, and 1,923 have succumbed.

The number of active cases is 1,099 out of which 385 are from the Jammu division and 714 are from the Kashmir division.

