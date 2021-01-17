No Covid-related death in J&K again, 182 recover

Jammu, Jan 17 : A total of 182 patients were discharged after recovery on Sunday in J&K where no Covid-related death was reported from anywhere for the second time since the beginning of the pandemic.

An official bulletin said 126 people tested positive — 61 from the Jammu division and 65 from the Kashmir division.

So far, 123,343 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 120,198 have recovered while 1,921 have succumbed.

The number of active cases is 1,224 out of which 483 are from the Jammu division and 741 from the Kashmir division.

