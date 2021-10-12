No danger to Gaddiannaram Fruit Market Mosque: Mahmood Ali

By News Desk|   Updated: 12th October 2021 10:24 pm IST
Mahmood Ali

Hyderabad: Telangana State Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali has clarified that the safety of the Gaddiannaram Fruit Market Mosque is assured. He said that the existence of the mosque will not be affected by the construction of the Super Speciality Hospital in Gaddiannaram.

The Home Minister said that the mosque is located far away from the proposed site of the construction of the Super Speciality Hospital. Further, he said some groups of persons are unnecessarily misguiding the public on the issue of mosques.

Mahmood Ali reminded that prayers are being offered five times a day in the mosque situated in the fruit market premises. He gave assurance that the mosque will exist at its place even after the construction of the Super Speciality Hospital. The Muslims should not have any doubts and suspicion regarding the existence of the mosque, he added.

