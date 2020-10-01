No decision on resumption of casinos in Goa yet: CM

Panaji, Oct 1 : There has been no decision taken yet on the resumption of the casino industry in the state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Thursday, while commenting on the the Unlock 5.0 guidelines issued by the Union Ministry for Home Affairs earlier in the day.

“There has been no decision yet on the re-opening of the casino industry in Goa,” Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters in Panaji.

The Chief Minister also said that the casino operators in the state, have submitted a proposal to the Goa government vis a vis its willingness to resume operations.

“We will think about the proposal which has been submitted to us, but no decision has been made yet,” Sawant said.

Goa has six operational offshore casinos all of which are anchored in the Mandovi river and nearly ten onshore casinos housed in the numerous five-star resorts which are located in the state.

Casinos, both offshore and onshore, have shut down operations since March, in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sawant also said that with Unlock 5.0 guidelines being issued, most activities would be opened up, with limitations on the number of people in establishments and events.

“We will be speaking to the local representatives of cinema halls and work out a system to open them by October 15. But most activities have now been allowed under Unlock 5.0, with a limitation on number of people and maintaining of social distancing,” Sawant said.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also said that the Goa government was in discussions with the education sector stakeholders including school managements and Parents Teachers Associations to take a decision on resumption on schools in the state.

