No decision to discontinue printing Rs 2,000 notes: Govt

By News Desk 1 Published: 19th September 2020 9:23 pm IST
No decision to discontinue printing Rs 2,000 notes: Govt

New Delhi, Sep 19 : Although printing of Rs 2,000 denomination notes has been significantly lowered, the Centre has not decided to discontinue the high denomination notes.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on Saturday, Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur said that printing of bank notes of particular denomination is decided by the government in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to maintain desired denomination mix for facilitating transactional demand of public.

“During the year 2019-20 and 2020-21, no indent has been placed with the presses for printing of Rs. 2000 denomination notes. However, there is no decision to discontinue the printing of Rs. 2,000 denomination bank notes by the Government,” he said.

READ:  Brief ruckus in RS over YSRCP member's remark against Cong

A total of 273.98 crore notes of the denomination of Rs 2,000, were in circulation as of March 31, 2020, compared to 329.10 crorenotes in March 31, 2019.

On a question regarding the impact of the pandemic on the currency printing process of various denomination notes, Thakur said that according to RBI in view of nation-wide lockdown printing of notes stopped temporarily.

However, the note printing presses resumed production in a phased manner, as per the guidelines issued by Central and state governments.

The production activities at Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Private Limited (BRBNMPL) presses were suspended from March 23, 2020 to May 3. Printing of bank notes at BRBNMPL presses resumed from May 4, 2020.

READ:  Dispose of cases against MPs/MLAs within two months: SC to HCs

Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL) has informed that printing of bank notes at their presses was also affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close