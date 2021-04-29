No definite COVID-19 result in RT-PCR test for KCR

Hyderabad: The Rapid Antigen and RT-PCR tests conducted on Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao have given mixed results, his personal physician said on Thursday.

Chandrasekhar Rao, who has been in isolation since April 19 when he was found infected by COVID-19, tested negative on Wednesday when the antigen test was conducted. However, RT-PCR test has not thrown any definite result.

“Sometimes, the results would not be accurate as the virus’s intensity is decreasing,” the Chief Minister’s Office quoted the personal physician Dr M.V. Rao as saying.

“The CM is hale and hearty and the RT-PCR test would be conducted again in two or three days,” Dr Rao stated.

Rapid Antigen and RT-PCR tests were conducted on Wednesday at CM’s farmhouse where he is in isolation. The tests were conducted under the supervision of Dr Rao and his team.

The Rapid Antigen test result came negative for the CM while the RT-PCR was known on Thursday.

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 19, and had undergone CT Scan and other general medical tests at a private hospital in Hyderabad on April 21.

Doctors had said that the Chief Minister’s lungs are normal and there is no infection in them.