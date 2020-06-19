No degree exams in Telangana, hints Education Minister

Hyderabad: Degree exams will not be conducted in Telangana and the first and second year students will be promoted in next year class, while the degree final year students will be passed on the basis of marks obtained by them in the 5 semesters and internals.

This was proposed in a meeting conducted by Education minister Sabita Indra Reddy on Thursday with the officials of Telangana Council for higher education in which the above matter was discussed and suggestions were sought from the officials.

State minister clarified that the final decision will be taken by chief minister Chandrasekhar Rao. She further added that the decision taken by UGC with regard to engineering exams of Osmania University and JNTU will be implemented in this case also. The education minister also discussed with the officials regarding the exams to be conducted in other universities of the states.

Principal secretary of education Chitra Ramachandran, Navin Mittal, Papi Reddy, Syed Omar Jaleel and other University officials were present on the occasion.

Consultation was on by the government regarding other exams ever since the cancellation of SSC exams was announced and students were promoted. According to sources, all the officials suggested not to conduct degree exams and promote all the students. However, they were in favour of passing the final year students of BA, BSc and B.Com on the basis of marks obtained by them in internal and semester exams.

Source: Siasat news