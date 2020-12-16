No dissent in party ranks: Haryana Congress chief

Panchkula (Haryana), Dec 16 : Haryana Congress President Kumari Selja on Wednesday dismissed dissidence rumours in party’s rank and file for the Panchkula Municipal Corporation polls.

Replying to a media query here, she said all party leaders and workers are united and working tirelessly for the victory of Upinder Ahluwalia as the Mayor and other wards party candidates.

She said it was a normal reaction to get upset over not getting the ticket. “Everybody can’t get a ticket. It’s a process that moves like this way in politics. Denying a ticket doesn’t not mean that everything is lost as there are other ways to move forwards within party structure.”

“We are fighting the MC polls on party symbols to send a positive signal at grassroots. Following instructions of Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the party leader and workers are working hard at grassroots. For the MC polls, we are doing door to door campaigning at grassroots level.”

The people will root out the BJP in the MC polls as its anti-people face has exposed in recent times, she added.

Source: IANS

