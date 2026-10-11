No doppelganger, just coincidence: Bora shares on X

New Delhi: Just as social media users began cheering for her clever strategy, after hearing that All India Students’ Association (AISA) national president Neha Bora had used a doppelgänger to escape police detention on Sunday, October 11, the student leader quickly stepped in to debunk the growing myth.

Sharing a picture of herself with her alleged doppelganger, Bora wrote, “The tale of two Nehas. Not strategy, just coincidence.”

The tale of the two Nehas.



Not strategy, just coincidence. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/aBA37Obxg3 — Neha (@neha_aisa) October 11, 2026

Not very long ago, the Quint reported how Bora managed to trick the Delhi Police. Sharing a video on Instagram, it said, “Neha Bora gave a call for protest at the RK Ashram Metro station at 2:30 p.m. While media and police reached here, Neha Bora was seen sprinting her way into Connaught Place to try and reach Jantar Mantar.”

Meanwhile, at the RK Ashram Metro station, a masked woman was chased, said the report, adding, “Everyone thought it was Neha Bora; the police ran to her, the media ran to cover her detention…but eventually, social media feeds had her sprinting in Connaught Place.”

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