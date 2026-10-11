No doppelganger, just coincidence: Bora shares on X

Sharing a picture of herself with her alleged doppleganger, Bora wrote, "The tale of two Nehas. Not strategy, just coincidence."

Photo of Smriti Sinha Smriti Sinha|   Published:
Police officers and a woman in a red scarf involved in a heated confrontation at a busy location.
The woman the Delhi Police allegedly mistook for Neha Bora, at the RK Ashram Metro station in New Delhi on Sunday, October 11.

New Delhi: Just as social media users began cheering for her clever strategy, after hearing that All India Students’ Association (AISA) national president Neha Bora had used a doppelgänger to escape police detention on Sunday, October 11, the student leader quickly stepped in to debunk the growing myth.

Sharing a picture of herself with her alleged doppelganger, Bora wrote, “The tale of two Nehas. Not strategy, just coincidence.”

Not very long ago, the Quint reported how Bora managed to trick the Delhi Police. Sharing a video on Instagram, it said, “Neha Bora gave a call for protest at the RK Ashram Metro station at 2:30 p.m. While media and police reached here, Neha Bora was seen sprinting her way into Connaught Place to try and reach Jantar Mantar.”

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Meanwhile, at the RK Ashram Metro station, a masked woman was chased, said the report, adding, “Everyone thought it was Neha Bora; the police ran to her, the media ran to cover her detention…but eventually, social media feeds had her sprinting in Connaught Place.”

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