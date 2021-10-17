No early elections in the state this time: KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today made it clear that he will not be going for early elections this time.

Addressing a joint meeting of the TRSLP and parliamentary party at Telangana Bhavan here, KCR said that he will address a public meeting in the segment in the last week of this month. The Chief Minister said the proposed Warangal Vijaya Garjana (mass public meeting)on November 15 will be a massive meeting to ensure the complete silence of the opposition parties that have been creating adverse publicity against the TRS Government.

He attributed the welfare schemes and development programs to the victory in the polls. We have to focus on winning more seats in future polls by strengthening the party at village level, he said.

The meeting will give a fitting reply to the opposition which is blaming the government, he said.

KCR expressed hoped that the TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav will win the polls with huge majority. The BJP and the Congress will bite dust in the polls for anti-people police, KCR reportedly opined.

The CM said that he will address the meeting in Huzurabad either Oct 26 or 27. The CM said that the ministers and leaders should make necessary arrangements for the same meeting. There is no need of fear or doubt as the TRS is going to win the bypoll in Huzurabad, the party boss reportedly said. I will address the meeting there and the leaders should coordinate.

The party Supremo claimed that the TRS would win the bypoll despite the opposition spreading falsehood and blaming the welfare schemes. The voters are aware of welfare and development by the TRS Government for 7 years, he said. People will support our leadership and our focus is on reaching out to their issues, he said.