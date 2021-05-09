No Eid-al-Fitr prayers at Eidgahs in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali has appealed to the Muslim community to perform Eid prayers at nearby mosques while maintaining social distancing. The home minister said that in order to control the spread of the COVID-19, the state government is strictly following the protocols.

Addressing the media personnel, Mahmood Ali said there is no permission to allow large gatherings i.e religious gatherings. He said there will be no prayers at Eidgahs in Telangana as it could lead to a surge in covid-19 cases.

The minister added that the mosques can conduct more than one Eid prayer. He appealed to the Muslims to cooperate with the government in curbing the spread of COVID-19 by following the guidelines i.e wearing masks, sanitization and washing of hands regularly, and maintaining social distance.

The home minister said that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected not only the public but also the government’s financial stability. The state government has received fewer taxes which has affected the government’s welfare schemes.

Mahmood Ali said it’s in the hands of people to stop the spread of coronavirus. It would only be contained if every responsible citizen comes forward in this fight. He appealed to the people to take the vaccines.

The home minister said that the chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao is reviewing the COVID-19 situation regularly. He said there is no oxygen shortage in the state and the number of beds has also been increased.