No Eid prayers offered at Eidgahs, major mosques in Hyderabad

Police officials have been deployed near Mecca Masjid in Charminar on Eid-ul-Fitr, Monday. Photo: Mohammed Hussain

Hyderabad: Amid restrictions on public gathering in Hyderabad as Muslims are making the end of the holy month Ramadan, No Eid prayers were offered in Mecca Masjid, major mosques and shrines of Hyderabad, it has been observed that from early morning 6 am several mosques in Old City of Hyderabad were closed.

Prayers were not held in Eidgahs include Eidgah Mir Alam, Eidgah Bilali and Eidgah Madannapet and other major mosques of Hyderabad.

All major mosques have put banners saying that no congregational prayers outside their premises. The management of mosque also put Jamia Nizami’s appeal to offer prayers at home.



Notice board at Jama Masjid Hafiz Danka mosque in Hyderabad appealing to offer Eid prayers at home. Photos: Mohammed Hussain

One of the major mosque Jama Masjid Hafiz Danka in Moghalpura was closed amid COVID-19 lockdown, Masjid Committee member, Syed Samdani told to siasat.com.

However, as the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers has to be performed during early morning hours most of the people in Hyderabad had offered Eid prayers at their home — either individually or in small groups comprising family members.

