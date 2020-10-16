No evidence of security breach, says Twitter after massive outage

Washington: Twitter has been down for many of you and we’re working to get it back up and running for everyone, the micro-blogging platform said on Friday.

“Twitter has been down for many of you and we’re working to get it back up and running for everyone,” wrote the Twitter support team.

“We had some trouble with our internal systems and don’t have any evidence of a security breach or hack,” it added.

Twitter earlier was experiencing a massive outrage as “tens and thousands of users” complained of being unable to use the platform.

Complaints were registered as whenever the user tried to post a message, it showed, “Oops, something went wrong!” It was also reported that the ‘notifications’ and ‘mentions’ feeds were also unavailable.

Source: ANI