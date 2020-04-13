No food during lockdown, mother throws 5 kids into Ganga river

Bhadohi: In a shocking incident on Sunday, a woman threw her five children into the Ganga river in Jeghangirabad in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi district.

As soon as the police were informed, senior police officials reached the spot and divers were pressed into service to locate the children.

The woman has been arrested and police officials said that she seemed mentally unsound.

Sources, meanwhile, said that the woman had earlier said that she and her children were not getting food in the lockdown and money inflow had stopped because she was a daily wage earner.

“Our priority is to rescue the children as soon as possible, We will carry out other investigations later,” said a police official.

According to ANI, the woman allegedly threw her children into the Ganges after an argument with her husband. The body of an 11-year-old girl has been recovered from the river so far, police said.

The incident took place today in Gopiganj Kotwali area’s Jahangirabad Ganga Ghat.

“Initially we were informed that the woman along with her children jumped into the river but later it was clarified that the woman had thrown her children in the river and she has accepted doing so. A search operation is underway,” said Ram Badan Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP).

Search for the other four children is underway.

Source: IANS/ANI

