No fresh death, 13 COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Health Minister E Rajender on Friday informed that only 13, COVID-19 positive cases were reported across the state, with this the overall number of positive cases so far to 983 in Telangana and at present there are 663 active cases.

While there are no fatalities related to Covid-19 on Friday, the Minister also said that 29 positive cases, who had recovered, were discharged. “We have received permission from the Center for Plasma Therapy,” he said

Rajender informed that in GHMC 44 families were affected with the virus resulting in 268 positive cases. He also told that Union Health Minister Harsh vardhan has appreciated the efforts of Telangana Government in containing the Corona Virus.

