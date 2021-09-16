No Funday this Sunday at Tank Bund in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The five-hour traffic free and fun-filled programme with music, art, handicrafts and plethora of other activities at Tank Bund will unfortunately not happen this coming Sunday owing to immersions and the day being the eve of Vinayaka Chaturthi in and around the Hussain Sagar.

On Thursday, Urban Development and Municipal Administration special chief secretary Arvind Kumar took to Twitter and said, the ‘Sunday-Funday’ pedestrian eve this coming Sunday wouldn’t be there.

“In view of the scheduled Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 visarjana & the accompanying traffic in & around Hussain Sagar (in accordance with court guidelines) & to ensure public safety, Tank Bund won’t have “Sunday-Funday” pedestrian eve this coming Sunday..,” he tweeted.

The Sunday to be ‘Funday’ concept was implemented on August 29 this year in the city for the first time, for which Tank Bund was shut for traffic from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. Hundreds of people thronged area to enjoy their Sunday evening on the bank of the picturesque Hussain Sagar lake.

From the last two weeks, families were enjoying the traffic free Tank Bund to capture the beautiful view of the water and surroundings or spending time on the green lawns or open spaces on the other side of the road. Children were also seen playing around, cycling or skating.

A performance by the ceremonial Bagpiper band of the Indian Army, beatboxing, singing by local artists, Traditional folk artists, professional clowns, jugglers, and cyclists have been roped in to showcase their acts along the stretch. A laser show has also been seen to enthrall the crowd.

It was on August 24 that KTR had asked Hyderabad police to consider and plan traffic curbs during evening hours every Sunday on Tank Bund. He liked a suggestion by a citizen on Twitter to restrict traffic movement every Sunday evening as there are total chaos and families struggle to cross the road.