No help to the poor in slum of Gulbarga

Gulbarga: To contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus in the country, the nation is in lockdown.

The prime minister of India had previously announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown which is now extended till 3 May.

This lockdown is affecting the poor people, homeless, migrants, daily wagers, as they used to work on daily basis.

A slum area in Gulbarga is neither receiving relief from the government nor any organization can reach them for help.

Deputy Commissioner of police had ordered strict rules because of which a single organization cannot reach the place.

One of a resident of that area said that they did not receive a single rupee from the government nor relief packages reached them.

Another said if the government cannot provide us food, give us some poison. However a person has to die some day.

