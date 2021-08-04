No hike in vegetable prices in Telangana in spite of crop damage due to rainfall

Hyderabad: The people – especially the vegetarian families – took a sigh of relief as there is no hike in vegetable prices across Telangana in spite of heavy rains. The official says that though the vegetable prices have shot up across the country, there is no increase in vegetable prices in Telangana. The officials taking steps to keep the vegetable prices stable in “Rythu Bazars” across the state.

The crops were damaged across the state due to the heavy rain. Even otherwise, the vegetable prices go up during the rainy season. But due to the successful policy of the officials to keep the prices in check, the people are saved from high prices of the vegetables. In fact, the prices of some vegetables like onion, tomato, potato, brinjal and beans have decreased.

The State officer of Vanasthalipooram’s “Rythu Bazar” Swapna said, “There is no trend of price hike in the market. On the contrary few vegetables have witnessed a slight price fall.”

She said that 70 to 80 quintal of tomato is being supplied to Rythu Dazar daily as the sale of tomato is more than other vegetables.

There is a slight increase in the prices of different beans and carrots due to un-seasonal arrival and decrease in supply but the prices of these vegetables too have stabilized.

The price of carrots in the end of July has been decreased to Rs. 50 per kg. Similarly, various beans are being sold between Rs. 30 to Rs, 50 per kg.

There is no change in online prices which is being sold between Rs. 20 Rs. 25 per kg.

The price of the chili witnessed a slight increase from Rs. 35 to Rs. 40.

According to the officials, the vegetable supply will increase in August.