No Hindu-Muslim angle in Palghar lynching: Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Dismissing the rumours over Palghar lynching, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray tweeted that there is neither Hindu-Muslim angle nor communalism in the attack. He also wrote, “Do not try to create misunderstandings”.

Those trying to inflame passions, must desist from doing so. There is no Hindu-Muslim angle or communalism in this attack. Two policemen were suspended immediately. The CID Crime will inquire into this incident and DGP Atul Kulkarni will lead the probe — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 20, 2020

Do not try to create misunderstandings. I spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji. Amitji knows there is no communal angle here. I told him we must search for all those fanning passions on social media. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 20, 2020

Earlier, he said that two policemen have been suspended and over 100 persons have been arrested in connection with the Palghar lynching case.

Lynching case given to CID

“We have suspended two policemen and appointed ADG CID Crime Atulchandra Kulkarni to investigate the matter. Over 100 persons have been arrested, including the five main accused. There is nothing communal in this whole incident. I have spoken to (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah this morning,” Thackeray said.

“Yesterday news was spread about mob lynching. The incident happened on April 16. Mob lynching is unfortunate,” Thackeray said.

Three people — Swami Kalpvruksha Giri, Swami Sushil Giri and their driver Nilesh Telgade, who were travelling from Kandivali in Mumbai to Gujarat, were beaten to death, allegedly by villagers in Gadchinchle of Palghar, as they suspected them of being thieves. They were brought to the hospital in the wee hours of April 17 and were declared dead.

Details of incident

Sharing details regarding the incident, Thackeray said that they were going to Gujarat via interior roads from Gadchinchle village. “They reached up to Dadra and Nagar Haveli border and were turned back from there by the central forces. While returning they were attacked by locals on suspicion of them being thieves,” he said.

“People are asking why I am silent on this. No one is silent on the incident. Police reached the spot and started the search for accused,” he added.

Source: With inputs from ANI

