No hope left from insensitive govt: Akhilesh on Hathras gangrape

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday condoled the death of the Hathras gangrape victim, and said “no hope” is left from the “insensitive government“.

“A Dalit daughter, who was a victim of gangrape and brutality ultimately died. I condole her death. No hope is left with present insensitive government,” Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

हाथरस की गैंग रेप एवं दरिंदगी की शिकार एक बेबस दलित बेटी ने आख़िरकार दम तोड़ दिया. नम आँखों से पु्ष्पांजलि!



आज की असंवेदनशील सत्ता से अब कोई उम्मीद नहीं बची. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) September 29, 2020

A 19-year-old Dalit woman from Hathras died at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on Tuesday morning.

The woman was gang-raped on September 14 following which she was admitted to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh. She was referred to the Delhi hospital on Monday after her condition showed no signs of improvement.

Source: PTI