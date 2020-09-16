No infiltration along Sino – Indo in last six months claims government

No infiltration along the Indo-Sino border, Government makes a mark while addressing in Rajyasabha.

By Hussain Saify Published: 16th September 2020 5:09 pm IST
**EDS: VIDEO GRAB** New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. (LSTV/PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The government while addressing on the issue of security of in the country said that there has been no infiltration on Sino-Indian border in last six months.

On a very contrary, 47 infiltration have been reported along side Indo-Pak border in same  time.

While addressing in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister also added; 594 attempts of infiltration have been made in Jammu Kashmir region by Pakistani militants in last three months out of which 312 were successful.  

“No infiltration has been reported along Indo-China border during last six months,” Union Minister of State for Home Nityanad Rai responds in a written format to question asked.

A total of 582 killed and 46 terrorists have been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir by security forces in last three years, according to Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy.

A total of 78 army personal have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir from 2018 until September 8 this year, he added.

