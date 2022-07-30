No intention of insulting Marathis: Maha Guv on backlash over remark

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray are at loggerheads again. This time over the Guv’s comments that allegedly hurt the sentiments of Maharashtrians.

In a speech at an event on Friday night, Koshyari remarked on the contribution of Gujaratis and Rajasthanis to Mumbai. The Governor had said that if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis were removed from the city, Mumbai would no longer be the financial capital of the country.

This did not go down well with Marathis. Former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray reacted strongly saying that the Governor had hurt the sentiments of Marathis. He also accused the Governor of polarising Hindus living peacefully in Mumbai and Thane.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray had also condemned the Governor’s remarks. “The post of the governor is a very respected designation so people will not say anything against this, but your statement has hurt the people of Maharashtra,” the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief said. The Shiv Sena and the MNS were founded on the principle of Maratha pride,” he said.

On Saturday, the Governor’s office cleared the air by issuing a statement saying, “I spoke only on the contribution made by Gujaratis and Rajasthanis. Marathi people built Maharashtra by working hard, this is why many Marathi entrepreneurs are famous today.”

“The contribution of Marathis is the maximum in bringing up Maharashtra. Mumbai is the pride of Maharashtra,” the statement further read.