‘No intention to enter politics in future’, says Rajini; dissolves political forum

Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth on Monday announced his decision to not enter politics in the future, and dissolved ‘Rajini Makkal Mandram’ (Rajini People’s Forum).

The decision came after he had consulted with members of the Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) regarding its functioning after he opted out of the political race before the Tamil Nadu general elections citing his health condition.

The RMM will act as Rajinikanth fans welfare committee with the same members, the actor said in a statement.

With the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, his filmmaking schedules, and the trip to the US, Rajinikanth had not been keeping in touch with supporters. He said he would meet them all, and discuss the future of the Makkal Mandram, and whether “he would enter politics in the future..”

Rajinikanth had been in the US for medical examinations, following schedules of the upcoming movie Annathe (elder brother) which he had finished in Hyderabad.

In a U-turn, Rajinikanth had on December 29, 2020, announced he will not take the political plunge and launch a party as declared earlier. However, Rajinikanth’s associate and Gandhiya Makkal Iyakkam founder Tamilaruvi Manian said that the actor didn’t say he would never enter politics, he said he would not jump into the poll fray now.

With the disbanding of RMM, it may be understood that the curtain fell on the veteran Tamil actor’s political foray.