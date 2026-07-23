LIVE: No internet from 4pm to midnight around Jantar Mantar

New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party on Thursday, July 23, called for a nationwide peaceful protest on Friday, July 24, to demand Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation for the NEET paper leak.

CJP’s poster of nationwide call for peaceful protest in solidarity with victims of police brutality

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das has said that the Public Interest Litigation filed by a “random right-wing element seeking an NIA probe” against the organisation was “highly suspicious.”

A PIL was filed in the Delhi High Court earlier in the day, submitting that the “so-called student protests have made the entire Delhi hostage. Roads have been blocked. Citizens of Delhi are suffering.”

In response, Das said, “We request our courts not to allow themselves to be WEAPONISED at the hands of this regime. The entire young generation is looking up at them.”

He added that the High Court’s order in “some random PIL case on Sonam Wangchuk’s health was used by the government to forcibly remove him and detain him at the hospital. That only fuelled the protest.”

The spokesperson claimed that this petition again will be used by the government and the court to “DEMONISE” protesters, students, young generation, and “BRUTALLY suppress dissent AGAIN.”

“All this instead of engaging in dialogue with the protesters,” Das said. “The Court CANNOT be made party to such a vicious, malevolent conspiracy of the ruling regime. Faith in institutions are important. Let them not be politicised and WEAPONISED in any manner.”

Earlier, Union Minister Jitendra Singh had reached out to the organisation with a fresh appeal, this time saying the government is ready to hold talks at “any time, any place” at the organisation’s convenience.

“The government has sent four formal proposals for discussions with their representatives since last afternoon…This is a standing invitation to all our youth friends that the government is ready for discussions on all issues at your convenience, at any time,” Jitendra Singh said.

“Discussions can take place either at JP Nadda’s office or residence. We do not stand on prestige. Slowly, by way of discussion, we will progress towards a solution. Humbly, I appeal to you all to come and have discussions,” Singh said.

The proposal comes moments after the CJP leaders denied Union Minister JP Nadda’s invitation for talks, citing their neutral venue demand.

Govt orders internet shutdown

There will be no internet in certain parts of Delhi, particularly the areas surrounding Jantar Mantar between 4 pm till midnight, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced. The suspension is valid for a radius of around 1.5 kilometres around Jantar Mantar.

PM must listen to youth instead of giving fast-track court suggestion, says Kejriwal

07:08 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi should listen to youth protesting over the NEET exam paper leak and their demand for the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, said Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal here on Thursday.

Protest in Guwahati to demand resignation of Pradhan

07:04 pm: A large crowd gathered in Guwahati on Thursday to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and express solidarity with activist Sonam Wangchuk and agitating students demanding education reforms.

Central Delhi gridlocked as 17 Metro stations remain shut, protest curbs continue

07:04 pm: Closure of 17 Metro stations and security restrictions around the protest at Jantar Mantar threw traffic out of gear across central Delhi on Thursday, leaving commuters stranded for hours and forcing many to take longer and costlier routes.

Traffic snarls were reported on major roads in New Delhi as police barricaded key stretches and intensified security arrangements in view of the protest.

BJP leader says painful to see women mishandled during protest

06:56 pm: BJP leader MM Joshi remarked on the ongoing CJP protests at Jantar Mantar and siad it was very painful to see that even young girls were “brutally mishandled” on July 20.

CJP warns agaisnt impersonating social media accounts

06:44 pm: The Cockroach Janta Party announced that a handle on X is impersonating the organisation while receiving subscriptions from genuine supporters. “Please beware of such aaccounts that are taking money in CJP’s name,” the outfit said on X.

It emphasised that media handles specifically must be careful in tagging fake accounts as it can lead to getting people scammed.

It took PM 34 days to tweet about the protest

06:15 pm: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke slammed Prime Minister Modi’s post on X, calling it extremely shameful; that the government is still protecting Dharmendra Pradhan.

“Aaj pehli baar jo mahamaanv ji hai, he has taken notice of our protest and tweeted it. It’s not that the government does not know or does not have news about this. The govt is definiely nervous. Jo pradhan mantri aaj tak chup bheta hua tha, is desh ke PM ko 34 din lage is protest ko tweet karne ke liye,” said Dipke.

(Today, for the first time, the great man has taken notice of our protest and tweeted it. It’s not that the government doesn’t know or doesn’t have news about this. The government is definitely nervous. The Prime Minister of this country, who had remained silent until today, took 34 days to tweet about this protest.)

“The country’s PM’s tweet did not come then when more than 20 children died by suicide, nor when Sonam Wangchuk started his fast,” he said ading that Wangchuk’s fast has not yet ended.

“Aisa kya hai Dharmendra Pradhan me ki sarkar abhi bhi unko bachane me lagi hai(What is it about Dharmendra Pradhan that the government is still trying to save him)?” Dipke asked.

Mehbooba Mufti meets CJP at Jantar Mantar

05:49 pm: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday evening visited Jantar Mantar where the Cockroach Janta Party has been peacefully protesting for more than a month now.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, right, with CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das and others during the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 23, 2026. (Source: PTI)

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti addresses students during the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 23, 2026. Saurav Das, left, and others are also seen. (Source: PTI)

Passports of people involved in violence may be cancelled: Delhi Police

05:43 pm: People found directly involved in violence during the ongoing CJP protest may face cancellation of their passports, police sources said on Thursday.

The sources said the Delhi Police had begun identifying, through CCTV footage, video recordings and other technical evidence, the individuals who were directly involved in rioting and other acts of violence during the protest.

Parliament proceedings washed out for fourth day over NEET fiasco

05:08 pm: Parliament proceedings were stalled for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday as loud protests by an unrelenting opposition over the NEET paper leak and demand for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation reverberated in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, leading to adjournment of the two Houses for the day without transacting any business.

Forget such eye wash measures: Saurav Das on PM’s remarks

05:07 pm: CJP spokesperson has stated that PM’s remarks on NEET paper leaks were just a “band-aid” and reiterated the youth’s demand of Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation.

“The Prime Minister’s statement is just a band-aid. We want Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. Nothing less than that will do,” said Das in an interview.

I was hit by a stone on my head: ACP on July 20 Parliament March

04:31 pm: “At around 4.30 pm, the crowd had swelled to 5000-6000 people,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Jai Prakash said on Thursday, recounting the clashes at Jantar Mantar in which he was injured after allegedly being hit by a stone on the forehead.

“I was hit by a stone on my head. I was bleeding when my colleagues removed me from the protest site and rushed me to RML Hospital. There is a minor fracture on my head. Further treatment is underway,” Prakash told PTI, a day after the incident.

The ACP was among two senior police officers who sustained injuries in alleged stone-pelting by protesters during Wednesday’s demonstration near Sansad Marg, prompting Delhi Police to register an FIR and launch an investigation.

Supreme Court lawyers gather to recite Preamble

03:46 pm: Supreme Court lawyers gathered at the court lawns Thursday afternoon to recite the Preamble of the Constitution under the banner, “Save Democracy, Save Constitution.”

“We are here to stand with the students. We are here to stand on the side of justice. We are here to demand justice for the students. We are not here to agitate for ourselves. This is not about us,” said Advocate Indira Jaising.

“This concerns the rights of students, and it is the duty of lawyers to stand before the Supreme Court and demand justice for them. The role and function of the Supreme Court of India is to dispense justice. That is why we are here, in the temple of justice, with our demands.”

Shops in Connaught Place to close by 6:30 pm in Delhi

03:44 pm: Shops, offices and restaurants in Connaught Place will close from 6.30 pm on Thursday following an advisory issued by the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA), citing the prevailing situation in and around the area amid CJP protests.

Congress seeks withdrawal of ‘false’ cases filed against protesting students in Mumbai

03:42 pm: The Maharashtra Congress on Thursday demanded withdrawal of “false” cases filed against hundreds of students in Mumbai, who participated in protests to show solidarity with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led students’ agitation in New Delhi.

Protesters gather in support of Cockroach Janta Party and demand Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, near Shivaji Park in Mumbai, Wednesday, July 22, 2026. (Source: PTI)

Uddhav-Raj announce morcha in Mumbai on July 26 to convey ‘angst’ of students

MNS President Raj Thackeray (right) and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray address a joint press conference to announce a joint protest march to be held on Sunday, at Shivteerth, in Mumbai (Source: PTI)

03:37 pm: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS president Raj Thackeray on Thursday announced a morcha on July 26 to convey the “angst” of students and their parents for the alleged police atrocities against protesters and the NEET paper leak, which has triggered widespread protests.

Mizoram students protest over NEET paper leak, demand NTA overhaul

03:13 pm: Students from several educational institutions in Mizoram capital Aizawl on Thursday staged a demonstration over the alleged NEET question paper leak, demanding a complete overhaul of the National Testing Agency (NTA) that conducts it.

Set up-fast-track courts for corruption-accused leaders inducted by BJP: Sibal

03:09 pm: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his fast-track courts announcement to ensure punishment for those involved in paper leaks, saying they should first set up such courts for those who were facing serious allegations before being inducted into the BJP.

CJP responds to Centre’s order allowing Delhi Police to detain under NSA

03:03 pm: The Cockroach Janta Party said, “You can jail a revolutionary, but you can’t jail the revolution” to a post detailing the governement order allowing Delhi Police to detain people under the National Security Act.

Death of female protester entirely false, misleading, claims Delhi Police

02:27 pm: The Delhi Police on Thursday debunked “false” and “misleading” reports that said a female protester died at Jantar Mantar.

The woman is alive and is currently admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, the police said, adding that the docors have confirmed that her condition is stable.

Students’ courage humbles me, the future is theirs: Alia Bhatt on CJP protests

02:25 pm: Last few days have broken her heart and then mended it “again and again” with hope, actor Alia Bhatt said as she voiced her support for students demanding accountability over irregularities in NEET exam.

A uniform doesn’t make one feel less pain: Delhi Police on officers’ assault during protest

02:21 pm: Delhi Police said that while disagreement can have a voice, violence should never have a place, referring to protesters allegedly assaulting officers at Jantar Mantar.

Their official handle on X shared a video of a group of people chasing an officer, claiming the visuals were from Jantar Mantar. They also shared a clip of the injured officer who said protesters carried lathis and became aggressive after seeing him in uniform.

A uniform does not make a person feel less pain.

Behind every badge is a beating heart, a family and a promise to serve.

Seeing on-duty police personnel assaulted is deeply disturbing.



Disagreement can have a voice.

Violence should never have a place.@LtGovDelhi#DPUpdates pic.twitter.com/M1hEmY8gTP — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 23, 2026

Senior officer meets injured Delhi cops at RML Hospital

02:15 pm: A senior Delhi Police officer on Thursday met police personnel admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after they sustained injuries as “anti-social elements clashed” with security personnel at Tolstoy Marg and Jantar Mantar on Wednesday night, officials said.

At least six police personnel, including two ACP-rank officers, were injured in the violence, they said, adding that security remained tight across the New Delhi and Central districts on Thursday in view of the large gathering of CJP supporters at the Jantar Mantar.

Seeing students being beaten brutally is extremely painful: Abhijeet Dipke’s mother

02:06 pm: Anita Dipke, mother of Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke, has expressed concern over the lathi-charge on protesting students in New Delhi, saying it was extremely painful to watch them being beaten.

Police and security personnel remove Cockroach Janata Party supporters ahead of a protest march, near the Jantar Mantar at Sansad Marg, in New Delhi, Monday, July 20, 2026. (Source: PTI)

Security personnel detain CJP supporters as they raise slogans near Jantar Mantar during a protest march, in New Delhi, Monday, July 20, 2026. (Source: PTI)

She appealed to the government to listen to the agitating students and release those detained at the earliest.

“I wish the government would listen to the agitating students and release them as soon as possible. I am worried after seeing the students beaten brutally. Watching all this has left me emotional.

“It is extremely painful to see students being beaten like animals,” Anita Dipke told Marathi news channel Zee 24 Taas in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Wednesday.

Our youth is not a threat to national security: Owaisi lashes out at Centre

01:55 pm: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday slammed the Centre over the extension of NSA provisions to the Delhi Police from July 17 to October 18.

“An oppressive law will be used to crush the protests against the NEET paper leak at Jantar Mantar. Under the NSA, the government can keep you in jail for months without trial—without appeal, lawyer, or argument,” Owaisi said.

Amid CJP protest, Centre allows Delhi Police power to detain under National Security Act

01:44 pm: The Delhi Lieutenant Governor in early July authorised the district Police Commissioner to invoke the powers of detaining authority under the National Security Act (NSA). The order will remain in force until October 18, unless modifications are issued or it is withdrawn entirely.

Delhi Police, however, dismissed reports that it was not at all linked to the CJP protests, clarifying that the order was part of routine quarterly renewal of powers under the NSA.

“A routine quarterly renewal of powers under the National Security Act (NSA) has been falsely linked to the ongoing CJP protests. The renewal predates the protests and is part of the standard administrative process,” the authorities said.

SFI protests in parts of Kerala in support of CJP

01:32 pm: SFI, the student wing of the CPI(M), on Thursday held protests in parts of the state in support of the CJP agitation in Delhi and the alleged police brutality there against students.

At Palakkad and Kasaragod’s Kanhangad, SFI activists marched to the head post offices and clashed with the police deployed there to stop them. Police were deployed in large numbers and had set up barricades to prevent the protestors from entering the post office compound.

‘Our children deserve to be protected, not portrayed as villains,’ says Gitanjali Angmo

Gitanjali J Angmo, wife of educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, arrives at Jantar Mantar ahead of Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) protest march, in New Delhi, Monday, July 20, 2026. (Source: PTI)

01:30 pm: “As an educator, I find it deeply painful to watch the image of our students being tarnished on media,” said Gitanjali J Angmo, wife of Sonam Wangchuk.

She asserted that the students are protesting peacefully at Jantar Mantar and urged the public not to attribute violence in Delhi to the students’ movement. “Those who genuinely know these young people have seen their extraordinary patience, discipline and restraint,” Angmo wrote on X.

“I often wonder: what kind of system is so quick to distrust its own students? Why is it easier to question their intentions than to hear their concerns? Our children deserve to be protected, not portrayed as villains. Their voices deserve to be heard, not drowned out by narratives that serve vested interests,” Angmo said.

Anna Hazare undertakes silent protest to support students

Anna Hazare

01:25 pm: Social activist Anna Hazare on Thursday observed a two-hour-long maun andolan (silent protest) at Ahilyanagar in Maharashtra to extend his support for protesting students in Delhi.

Hazare wrote to Modi on Wednesday saying “the news of…violence and police action…is extremely painful”.

In a letter to Modi, Hazare said the resentment of the protesters must be viewed “not as a law and order problem, but as the agony and expectations of society”.

If Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is asked to resign, “it will not cause the government to fall; rather, it will…make its functioning more accountable and effective”, Hazare wrote.

Osmania University students stage protest over NEET paper leak

01:20 pm: Ahead of the protest at Dharna Chowk, the Osmania University Police on Thursday, July 23, detained a student leader of the Disha Students Organisation.

According to the Disha Students Organisation, its member, Mahipal, was picked up and shifted to the OU Police Station and was released after two hours in detention.

Ahead of the protest at Dharna Chowk, the Osmania University Police on Thursday, July 23, detained a student leader of the Disha Students Organisation.



According to the Disha Students Organisation, its member, Mahipal was picked up and shifted to the OU Police Station and was… pic.twitter.com/ZWSCPHAsfc — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 23, 2026

Mumbai cop ‘threatens’ students by planting drugs in their pockets

12:40 pm: A Mumbai cop was caught on video allegedly threatening the student protesters detained during the ongoing protests by planting “50 grams of powder” in their pockets.

The now-viral video purportedly shows a Mumbai police officer warning that he can frame the student in a false drug case. The video has raised questions over the police crackdown on young protesters over the NEET paper leak and subsequently sparked widespread outrage over the blatant misuse of power by the police officer.

Click here to see the video.

Hindutva goons on lookout for ‘cockroaches’

12:17 pm: CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das shared a video of self-proclaimed Gau Rakshaks, alleging that the same group attacked a minor’s father at Jantar Mantar.

“This goon attacked minor Nishu’s father, Sanjay ji, inside Jantar Mantar and broke his skull. We kept demanding that the police invoke SC/ST Act, and stricter IPC provisions. Our fear was that he’ll be emboldened to repeat this.”

The worker could be heard saying that his group will show what Delhi’s real thuggery looks like. The cow vigilante group also claimed to have been on the lookout for “cockroaches” the whole night after the July 20 protest. The leader called on every Gau Rakshak and Sanatani group to join them in assaulting the protesters.

The cow vigilante said they were working with the help of Delhi Police.

Closure of metro stations: CJI says he will intervene if issue not resolved by lunch

11:39 am: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Thursday took note of the SCBA’s plea that several metro stations have been closed, making it difficult for lawyers and litigants to come to court, and said he will intervene if the matter is not resolved by lunchtime.

Opposition, NDA MPs face-off outside Parliament

11:37 am: Opposition and ruling party MPs staged counter-protests and raised slogans against each other outside Parliament on Thursday, signalling another day of potential disruptions in both houses of Parliament on the NEET paper leak issue.

Ruling party MPs stage a protest, amid the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 23, 2026. (Source: PTI)

Opposition and ruling party MPs clash during their protests, amid the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 23, 2026. (Source: PTI)

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is seen as opposition and ruling party MPs clash during their protests, amid the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 23, 2026. (Source: PTI)

Ruling party MPs stage a protest, amid the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 23, 2026. (Source: PTI)

A large number of MPs belonging to both camps stood outside the Makar Dwar of Parliament and raised slogans against the other side.

Delhi HC agrees to hear on Friday PIL seeking probe into Cockroach Janta Party protest

11:30 am: The Delhi High Court has agreed to hear on Friday a public interest litigation seeking a probe into the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest at Jantar Mantar.

The counsel for the petitioner mentioned the PIL before a bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia and requested that the case be listed on Friday.

“This is against the so-called student agitation. They have made the entire Delhi hostage. Roads have been blocked. Citizens of Delhi are suffering,” lawyer Barun Kumar Sinha submitted.

“Alright. Tomorrow,” Chief Justice Upadhyaya said.

Man walks up to police car, opens latch, freeing detained protesters in Mumbai

10:57 am: A police attempt to shift student protesters in a van in Mumbai’s Chembur area was foiled when a man casually walked up and opened the latch, allowing several youths to gush out and escape.

A police attempt to shift student protesters in a van in Mumbai’s Chembur area was foiled when a man casually walked up and opened the latch, allowing several youths to gush out and escape, according to a viral video.



The incident occurred during a student protest held on… pic.twitter.com/bbBxhnZnVN — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 23, 2026

‘Won’t leave Jantar Mantar until Pradhan resigns,’ CJP to PM Modi

“Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth!” PM wrote on X. Reacting to the post, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke shared an image of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan with the text, “Hi my name is Nothing,” implying that for the PM, the minister is more important. The CJP responded only with, “Dharmendra Pradhan Must Resign.”

Abhijeet Dipke on X

CJP national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka welcomed the PM’s response but expressed dissatisfaction as well, reiterating that they will not leave Jantar Mantar until Pradhan is either sacked or resigns.

He took a swipe at Modi’s foreign tour in an interview with PTI, as he said, “Perhaps his (PM Modi) foreign tour has concluded and he has returned to India—that is a positive development. However, the punishments being handed out after the paper leak has already occurred will not solve the problem.”

He highlighted that it is crucial to understand “why” the paper leaks occur in the first place, which he attributed to the “corrupt” education system. “Paper leaks are occurring in this country because from top to bottom, the entire system is filled with incompetent and corrupt individuals, starting right with the country’s Education Minister,” said Ranka.

“How can a person who cannot even spell ‘NEET’ be expected to stop a paper leak?”

“Applying ointment after an injury is one thing, but the real fight is about preventing the injury from happening in the first place. The injury keeps happening because the people running the system are neither accountable nor competent. Therefore, these measures are not sufficient by any means,” he said.

“We will not leave this place until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns,” he said.

Ranka claimed that public anger over the issue was now increasingly being directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with more protesters raising slogans against him.

“The focus is now shifting towards the prime minister. If you listen to the slogans here, you will find that people’s anger is increasingly being directed at him over why he is not listening to them. The government should understand this because people have now started asking questions directly to the Prime Minister,” he said.