No IPL matches in Hyderabad: Azharuddin responds to criticisms

Hyderabad: Responding to the criticisms over no IPL matches in Hyderabad, Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president Mohammed Azharuddin said that all attempts were made to ensure that Hyderabad is selected as one of the venues for season 14 of the tournament.

However, in the end, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council did not select Hyderabad as one of the IPL venues, he added.

Azharuddin further told that he had gone to Ahmedabad and spoke to secretary Jay Shah in this regard.

Slamming a former office-bearer Shivlal Yadav, Azharuddin questioned, ‘why he failed to bring a single match to Hyderabad during the 2011 world cup?’, Telangana Today reported.

Azharuddin dismisses allegation

Dismissing the allegation that he has no time for the association, Azharuddin said that he has improved the HCA administration and the game.

Talking about the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled to be held on March 28, he said that appointments of Ombudsman, CEO, CAC and other posts will be finalized.

Despite HCA’s willingness to host IPL, no matches of season 14 will be played in Hyderabad.

KTR had appealed BCCI, IPL to include Hyderabad as venue

Earlier, even the State Minister for Information Technology KT Rama Rao had written an open letter to BCCI and IPL office bearer requesting them to include Hyderabad as one of the venues for the upcoming IPL season.

He had written, “Open appeal to @BCCI and @IPL office bearers to include Hyderabad as one of the venues for upcoming IPL season

Our effective COVID containment measures are reflected in our low number of cases among all metro cities in India & we assure you of all support from the Govt”.

Out of 60 matches, 12 will be played in Ahmedabad, 10 in Chennai, 10 in Bengaluru, 10 in Kolkata, 10 in Mumbai, and 8 in Delhi.