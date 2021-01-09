No knowledge of Pak lifting visa curbs on Bangladeshis: B’desh FM

By Sumi Khan

Dhaka, Jan 9 : The Foreign Minister of Bangladesh, A.K. Abdul Momen, on Saturday denied any knowledge of the Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka lifting all restrictions on visas for Bangladeshis.

“I have no knowledge of the Pakistan High Commission here lifting all restrictions on visas for Bangladeshi citizens,” Momen told IANS.

The Foreign Minister was reacting to a report in Al Jazeera on Friday which stated that Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka has lifted all restrictions on visas for Bangladeshi nationals.

On Thursday, Bangladesh had sought an official apology from Pakistan for the 1971 genocide.

During Pakistan’s new High Commissioner in Dhaka Imran Ahmed Siddiqui’s courtesy call to him, Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Minister Shahriar Alam had said that apology for the genocide, completing the repatriation of Pakistanis stranded in Bangladesh and settling the division of assets were essential matters.

“Bangladesh’s restrictions on Pakistani nationals are still in place, and that is why I informed the state minister that we have already lifted all bars from our side,” Siddiqui was reported as saying.

