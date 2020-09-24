No let-up in Covid cases in Telangana

Hyderabad: The surge in Covid-19 cases in Telangana continued with the state reporting 2,176 new infections on Thursday.

The fresh cases during the last 24 hours pushed the state’s tally to 1,79,246 while with eight more deaths the death toll mounted to 1,070.

The fatality rate in the state stands 0.59 per cent against the national average of 1.59 per cent.

The daily count shows a spike in districts continuing while the situation in Greater Hyderabad remained in control.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported 308 new against 321 the previous day. Rangareddy district was at the second place with 168 news cases followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (151), Nalgonda (136), Karimnagar (121), Siddipet (95), Khammam (86) and Suryapet (82).

A total of 2,004 people recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours ending Wednesday at 8 p.m.

With this, the cumulative recoveries in the state rose to 1,48,139. The recovery rate has gone up to 82.64 per cent against the national average of 81.42 per cent.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 30,037, including 23,929 in-home/institutional isolation.

According to a media bulletin released from the office of the director of public health and family welfare, 55,318 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours.

With this, the state has so far tested 26,84,215 samples. Samples tested per million population improved further to 72,299. Officials say the daily testing target for the state is 5,600 per day as per the World Health Organisation (WHO) benchmark of 140 per million per day.

A total of 17 government-run laboratories, 43 private laboratories and 1,076 rapid antigen test centres are conducting the tests.

As many as 65.23 per cent of those tested positive were in the age group of 21-50 years while 21.82 were above 51 years of age. The positive cases include 12.95 per cent who were below 20 years.

Officials said 64.83 per cent of those tested positive were male while the remaining 38.17 per cent were female.

A total of 62 government hospitals are treating COVID patients in the state. They have 8,835 beds, of which 6,321 are vacant.

As many as 222 private hospitals treating COVID patients have 9,464 beds, of which 5,868 are vacant.

