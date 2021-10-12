No likelihood of COVID-19 third wave in Telangana: Srinivas Rao

By Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Updated: 12th October 2021 1:33 pm IST
Internet group DRASTIC adds more fuel to Corona lab leak theory
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Department of Health and Family Welfare Director Dr. G Srinivas Rao said that there is no imminent danger of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

 “The COVID-29 cases are declining in the state in proportion to its population. The vaccination process has been sped up. The Delta variant of the virus is weakening,” the minister said.

The minister added that if the new COVID-19 cases are not increased till December this year, it will be the end of the coronavirus pandemic. 

MS Education Academy

The minister appealed to the people to take precautions during the coming festivals.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button