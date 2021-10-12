No likelihood of COVID-19 third wave in Telangana: Srinivas Rao

Hyderabad: The Department of Health and Family Welfare Director Dr. G Srinivas Rao said that there is no imminent danger of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

“The COVID-29 cases are declining in the state in proportion to its population. The vaccination process has been sped up. The Delta variant of the virus is weakening,” the minister said.

The minister added that if the new COVID-19 cases are not increased till December this year, it will be the end of the coronavirus pandemic.

The minister appealed to the people to take precautions during the coming festivals.